Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.33

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

