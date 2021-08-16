TD Securities Boosts Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$1.65

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

DNN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,578. The firm has a market cap of $829.88 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 182.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,862 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $775,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $313,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

