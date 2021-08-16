Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,799. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

