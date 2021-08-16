TENT (TENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $751,322.62

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $751,322.62 and $885.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00332623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00147862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00161501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 916.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,932,260 coins and its circulating supply is 37,855,168 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

