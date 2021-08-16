Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.19. Terex reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 55.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.