Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 62% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Terra has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 62% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $22.83 or 0.00049235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,515,543 coins and its circulating supply is 410,782,772 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

