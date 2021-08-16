TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $37.35 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and approximately $1,772.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00925008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00693548 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,672,802,644 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,073,535 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

