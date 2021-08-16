Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

TSLA stock opened at $717.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

