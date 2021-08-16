Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.24. 79,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,663. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

