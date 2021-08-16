Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $33.40 on Monday, reaching $1,449.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,514.55.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock valued at $450,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

