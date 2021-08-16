Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.