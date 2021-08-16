Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $219.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.20. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

