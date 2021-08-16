Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 123 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,511. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $275.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.