Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,352 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

