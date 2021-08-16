Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 240 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

