Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

