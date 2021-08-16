The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

ALL stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 983,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

