The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $102.75, but opened at $106.27. B. Riley now has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $105.06, with a volume of 692 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

