The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

