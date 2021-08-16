The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.07

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$92.07 and last traded at C$92.07, with a volume of 2633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.57.
A number of analysts have commented on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83.
In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last quarter.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
