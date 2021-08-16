The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.07

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$92.07 and last traded at C$92.07, with a volume of 2633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.57.

A number of analysts have commented on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5397606 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

