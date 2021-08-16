The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €103.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

