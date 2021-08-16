The Home Depot (HD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect The Home Depot to post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Home Depot to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HD opened at $331.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

