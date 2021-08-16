The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

