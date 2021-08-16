The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The Honest has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,152,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,742,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,648,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

