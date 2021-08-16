The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HYB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.