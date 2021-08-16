The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMUUY shares. raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SMUUY stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

