The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

TJX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.27. 39,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,618. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

