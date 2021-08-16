The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.10.

TD stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

