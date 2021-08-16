The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.