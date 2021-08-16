The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

