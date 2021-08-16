TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MVEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,979. TheMaven has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.
About TheMaven
