TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MVEN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,979. TheMaven has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

