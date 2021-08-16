Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.45

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$144.45 and last traded at C$144.25, with a volume of 62882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.33. The company has a market cap of C$71.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

