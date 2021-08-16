Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TITN. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $644.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

