Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TGLVY opened at $3.57 on Monday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

