Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in July

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRYIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

