Tornado (TCORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $357,969.10

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $357,969.10 and approximately $192,700.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $59.66 or 0.00128935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

