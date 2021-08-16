TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

