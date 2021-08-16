Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTTPF opened at $10.10 on Monday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

