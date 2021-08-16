Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

