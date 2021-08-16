TriumphX Price Hits $0.0137 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. TriumphX has a market cap of $169,415.62 and $341,805.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 366.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.00928030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00109981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046653 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

