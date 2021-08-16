TrueFi Hits Market Capitalization of $94.09 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $94.09 million and $61.16 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars.

