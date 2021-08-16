Truist Securiti Comments on CACI International Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.11 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $251.96 on Monday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

