Truist Securities Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.95. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,160,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

