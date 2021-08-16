Truist Securities Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.
EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.
NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.95. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,160,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
