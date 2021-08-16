TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.03

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTGPF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

