TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,160,390.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTEC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

