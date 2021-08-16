TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.09 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

