Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $11.41 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

