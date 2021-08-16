Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.