Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

