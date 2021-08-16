Ubiq Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $63,113.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,366.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.62 or 0.06956809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.16 or 0.01473401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00392013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00154156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00593920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00363149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00325900 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

